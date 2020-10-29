Criminal citations issued over City Bark Denver deadly dog attack; 2 employees on leave

DENVER (KDVR) – A city animal control inspector cited a doggy daycare employee this week after a deadly dog attack at City Bark Denver on Sunday. The employee is accused of allowing a German Shepherd near two Pomeranians prior to the attack. One of the Pomeranians was killed. The second was injured.

The Pomeranians, Penelope and Thelma, belong to FOX31 sales department employee Marcus Wilkerson and his husband Glen Cunningham.

The men arrived at City Bark Denver, 2000 W. Eighth Ave., on Sunday to pick up their dogs. Both dogs were injured around the same time the men arrived.

“While we waited for them to come back out is while [employees] were figuring out what to do,” Cunningham said.

Wilkerson said City Bark Denver wasted 10 to 12 minutes figuring out how to manage the situation.

Penelope was badly injured. The couple said they immediately raced to an animal hospital.

“They tried life-saving measures [on Penelope] and they just … the injuries were too much to overcome,” Wilkerson said. “[Penelope] brought a lot of life to a room. She was much bigger than her size.”

Thelma is now on the road to recovery.

The facility manager has been issued a court summons, according to city officials. The defendant– who has not yet been identified– has been criminally cited under Denver city code for three separate counts of dog attack, dangerous animal and animal neglect, according to an animal control division spokesperson.

In early November 2019, state regulators with the Department of Agriculture found City Bark Denver non-complaint concerning various violations including improper sanitation procedures. Records show the violations were corrected later the same month.

READ: City Bark Denver November 2019 inspection and follow-up report

The City and County of Denver could not find another incident of a deadly attack at City Bark Denver, according to a city-conducted review of animal control records. City and state investigations into the attack on Penelope and Thelma are ongoing.

FOX31 has issued an open records request to the City and County of Denver for video evidence of the incident.

On Tuesday, a City Bark Denver spokesperson said he would not comment publicly on the incident until he had a chance to speak with Wilkerson. On Wednesday, Wilkerson confirmed he spoke a City Bark Denver spokesperson. On Wednesday evening, City Bark Denver released the following statement:

“We are truly devastated by the incident that occurred at our resort on Sunday, October 25th. At this time, both the Manager on Duty and the General Manager have been placed on administrative leave while we conduct an internal investigation. The safety and well-being of our guests is, and always has been, our top priority, which is why we are taking all measures to ensure proper policies and procedures are in place and adhered to.”