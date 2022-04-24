DENVER (KDVR) — A Sunday morning water main break in north Denver affected residents living near 45th Avenue and Perry Street.

The break was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Denver Water tells FOX31 that crews are pumping out water and making repairs. The water took over basements, yards and even affected some homes under construction.

Josh Petre’s home sits in the lowest spot on the block. He tells FOX31 he came home to discover water filling his backyard and crawlspace. Petre feared his dog Jet would be electrocuted as the water rose.

“The electricity was still on, we were getting some flickering. It was quite a scary situation’ Petre said.

He was able to safely get Jet out of harm’s way.

FOX31 reported another water main break in Edgewater in early March. Denver Water tells the Problem Solvers the area is not seeing an increase in water main breaks, but this is part of operating a water system with more than 3,000 miles of pipe. Breaks can occur due to the age of the pipe, how corrosive the soil is, water flow and temperature changes.

Denver Water installs or replaces an average of 20 miles of pipe every year, and is working to increase that to more than 26 miles of pipe per year.

Anyone who witnesses a water main break should contact the Denver Water emergency line at 303-628-6801. Crews are on standby and prepared to respond immediately.