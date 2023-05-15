DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman lost her husband of 44 years. Then she had her heart broken again when wasn’t cremated in time for the original service she planned.

Michelle Brown sat in the apartment she shared with her husband of 44 years, Beaufus (Jimmy) Lee Brown, surrounded by beautiful memories.

“Everybody loved him,” she said tearfully.

Brown passed at age 88 after battling dementia.

“I was watching him go from a vigorous, robust individual to someone who was just lately saying, ‘I’m tired,’” Brown said.

Brown made arrangements to have her husband cremated through the Neptune Society of Denver, then she planned to bring in family from out of town for his celebration of life service.

At that time, Brown said, “Once I have the ashes here with me, then I’ll know that everything is OK.” Brown later learned that his cremation date was changed, which affected her family’s plans for his service.

Brown moved the date of the service. But fearing that plane reservations and other plans would be affected, she contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

An executive personally reached out to Brown.

“She was giving me her word, and I assume as the top head, you just don’t say something for the sake of saying it,” Brown said.

Brown said she is grateful for the Neptune Society’s swift response and now has her husband’s ashes in a box surrounded by cards and flowers from family, neighbors and friends. A portion of the ashes were placed in a keepsake frame with a photo taken during the couple’s first year of marriage.

Brown said she can finally find closure and begin the healing process.

“I was like, OK, this is our beginning and our end. It’s all around, and I feel OK,” Brown said.

Plan ahead for funerals, cremations

Consumer protection experts recommend planning ahead for funerals and cremations. You can learn more from the Cremation Institute.

Carefully check a facility’s registration and reviews. It is important to discuss decisions with family members.