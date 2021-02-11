Thieves steal Aurora veteran’s cremated remains from his grieving widow’s home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A bizarre crime is haunting the widow of an Aurora veteran.

Trisha Brisendine says her husband’s ashes were stolen from her home and now she’s pleading with the thief or thieves to return them.

“It’s just a box. It doesn’t have any monetary value, but it’s a box with my husband in it. Why would someone steal ashes?” she asked.

Brisendine says her 62-year-old husband Dale passed away unexpectedly a couple of days after Christmas 2020, likely from a blood clot, while Trisha was in Hawaii, where the two were in the process of moving.

Trisha rushed home to Colorado.

She had just returned to Hawaii when she got the call that someone had broken into the home and stolen Dale’s remains. She was planning to bury Dale’s ashes during a funeral in March.

Brisendine believes the thieves somehow got her garage passcode. She also believes the person or people responsible are someone she knows because several other personal items of little monetary value were also taken.

In addition to Dale’s remains, several of his military coins from Desert Storm were also stolen. He served in the military from 1977 through 1993.

Brisendine’s custom-built Indian motorcycle was also stolen, along with an 80-inch television.

However, she says those items are all replaceable. What she says she can’t replace is her husband.

“Bring his ashes back. What am I supposed to do bury on the 22nd of March? His children need to have closure,” Brisendine said.