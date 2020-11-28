COVID outbreak suspected at Thornton nursing home; family members ask for transparency

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Family members are asking for more transparency following a suspected COVID outbreak at a Thornton nursing home.

Emails obtained by FOX31 show a staff member at Park Regency-Thornton was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 13.

On Nov. 20, a separate email shows a resident tested positive.

Friday, families were notified that “we have had additional people who have tested positive.”

“They seem to be keeping this number quiet,” one man told the Problem Solvers.

That man requested to remain anonymous, but says his grandmother is among those who have tested positive inside the facility.

“Being truthful with how many people have tested positive allows family members to prepare family members who are basically inside a fire, essentially, and maybe they can make plans to get their loved one out of there,” he says.

In an email sent Friday, Executive Director Jesseca Tighe says, “We are still investigating the origin of the virus. With so many asymptomatic cases, we do not know how or when it entered the building.”

Family members say look no further than the staff member who initially tested positive two weeks ago.

“It appears they’re trying to absolve any members of the staff from causing it, and they’re looking for alternative sources for where this came from,” said one man. “I have a real hard time believing that the residents are the ones responsible for giving that to each other, when they’ve been under lockdown.”

Park Regency was the site of a COVID outbreak in June, when one person died. That outbreak has since been resolved, according to the state.

Calls and emails to Park Regency, and its parent company Bethesda were not returned Friday.

The state releases outbreak data each Wednesday.