COVID-19’s affect on tourism in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Tourism Office is working with communities across our state to brace them for a different kind of Summer.

Tourism was ranked as the state’s most important industry by Coloradans in 2019, the office said. But this year, things will be different.

“COVID-19 has drastically impacted the tourism industry in Colorado,” said Abby Leeper, Communications Manager with the Colorado Tourism Office.

According to Leeper, traveler spending in mid-April in our state was down 89% compared with the same week last year.

“At last count, visitor spending in 2018 directly generated more than 174,400 jobs and earnings of $6.8 billion. Colorado travelers spent $22.3 billion that year, directly generating $1.37 billion in local and state revenues. Replacing those revenues would have cost each Colorado household $659,” Leeper said.

At this point, traveling and touring our popular tourist communities such as Telluride, Crested Butte and Aspen is still considered unsafe.

“Colorado is currently under the ‘Safer at Home’ phase and what that means is we’re not quite ready for visitation yet,” Leeper added.

Leeper believes tourism in our mountain towns and desirable cities will happen on a community by community basis.

“As the virus ebbs and flows different communities are going to be ready for travelers at different times. And the Colorado tourism office is working directly with our destination partners to help gauge what that looks like for summer travel,” Leeper said.

She also told the Problem Solvers, businesses that rely on revenue from tourists are concerned – but they’re banding together to come up with creative solutions to stay afloat.

“There is resilience in travel, but it will come back – it just might look different,” Leeper said.