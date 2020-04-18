COVID-19 cases and deaths still rising at Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — No Colorado nursing home has seen more COVID-19 cases than Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 51 residents at the facility have tested positive for coronavirus or were probable cases. Thirty-five staff members also likely have contracted COVID-19.

The state says 14 residents have likely died from COVID-19, although employees tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers the number has since climbed to closer to 30 deaths.

The Problem Solvers spoke with a woman who works at Cherry Creek Nursing Center and is concerned about the way the facility is handling the outbreak of coronavirus cases. We have agreed to hide her identity because she is afraid she could lose her job for speaking out.

“People are going to die, but it could have been prevented. A lot of these deaths we feel could have been prevented,” she said. “You come in and you don’t know who you left yesterday won’t be there today.”

The woman who spoke with the Problem Solvers says she works at multiple nursing homes, and says there is an obvious difference in the way Cherry Creek Nursing Center is reacting to COVID-19, compared to other facilities.

“I think the attitude, honestly, is changing more toward, we’re a little angry. We’re getting upset,” she said.

She says staff members are upset because nurses are often being provided rain ponchos instead of protective gowns.

“They’re not covering your arms at all. It’s literally a see-through rain poncho. It goes about halfway to your thigh. It doesn’t go all the way down, so when you’re turning these people, you’re touching them and it’s getting on your clothes,” she said.

She also says bio-hazardous waste from the rooms of COVID-19 residents isn’t being properly disposed of, and she says some residents with the virus are sharing rooms with residents who are negative.

“They’re not being followed the way the CDC says they should be. It hasn’t been done for weeks. If housekeeping isn’t properly trained, they’re throwing it into a container and hauling it down a corridor — going all the way through different corridors where there’s residents and their doors are open,” she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Nexion Health, that company that owns Cherry Creek Nursing Center, to ask about some of those specific concerns.

They declined our request for an on-camera interview but did provide a statement which reads, in part:

“There is a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment. CDC guidelines recommend rain ponchos if gowns are not available. The center continues to comply with all Colorado health guidelines regarding trash disposal and biohazard handling and disposal. Communicating with our staff on a daily basis is a high priority. We are having calls with all shifts of our employees every day. We encourage them to express their concerns or questions to their supervisors and we hope you will re-emphasize that. The company has a hotline dedicated to employee questions and they can call that number and voice any concerns anonymously.”

However, some believe Cherry Creek Nursing Center could be doing better and believe more lives could be saved.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis did announce some changes to nursing homes on Friday. The Colorado National Guard is now being deployed to the state’s three largest nursing homes to conduct COVID-19 testing.

All of Colorado’s nursing homes will also now be required to submit isolation plans for COVID-19-positive residents and staff to ensure positive residents aren’t sharing rooms with people who are negative.

Polis is also encouraging temperature checks at all senior facilities.