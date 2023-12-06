DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver metro-area couple told FOX31 that a restoration company referred by their insurance company left them with more than $300,000 in damage to their home.

Rick and Stephanie Evans said the company was repairing flood damage but left the property with electrical damage, chipped floors and baseboards, a broken staircase banister and subpar windows.

“They were so substandard, so bad, that literally our heating bill was over $600 a month,” Rick Evans said.

Evans showed the Problem Solvers a damaged sink where he said workers poured grout down the drain, causing additional flooding.

The couple said despite a damage estimate of more than $300,000 by an independent contractor, their restoration company is only offering $72,000 to settle, and their insurance carrier is no longer involved since the business only provided the referral.

“They washed their hands of it, and now we’re stuck,” Evans said.

Homeowners, know your rights with contractors

Colorado has anti-steering laws that forbid insurance companies from pressuring clients to use contractors they refer. Homeowners should know their rights and carefully check contractor referral policies.

“If there is damage caused by your insurance contractor that was referred by your insurance company, they have a relationship where they should guarantee that work. And also the insurance company should be able to put pressure on them to do that repair work,” said Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association.

Using a contractor referred through your insurance carrier can provide faster service, but customers should always check the contractor’s record, reviews and certifications and get several references before deciding to use the business.

Evans warned that being under pressure during an emergency can make it difficult to make a decision.

“(They say) you use them, we can have them out in the morning. Well you have 2 inches of water sitting on your floor. Who do you think you’re going to use? You can’t wait three week. Of course you’re going to use their preferred vendor,” he said.

