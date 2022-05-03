DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver couple tells FOX31 they paid a contractor more than $80,000 for their dream home remodel, but their money is gone.

Erin and Josh Maitlen said Kelsmac, LLC went out of business before finishing the project. The Maitlens now remain in their previous home, damaged by a recent water main break.

“We were hoping to be living in our new house, hanging out in our new backyard and on our new deck that we envisioned and dreamed of. Instead, this contractor still owes us money,” said Josh. “We’re still dealing with the water main break, you can easily say it’s been a rough year for us.”

The Maitlens tell FOX31 the $85,000 down payment was to be provided to cover scheduling and deposits on materials.

The couple says they are unable to reach the company to discuss repayment and have since filed a police report and complaint with the Colorado Attorney General’s office.

“On top of the money that is missing, we don’t have the option of that future in that dream home,” said Erin.

FOX31 learned two other customers have filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the company. They were filed in Denver and Arapahoe County. The Problem Solvers reached out to the attorney in those cases and have not yet received a response.