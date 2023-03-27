DENVER (KDVR) — Connect for Health Colorado is reaching out to clients who reported not receiving their 1095-A tax forms.

The health insurance provider told FOX31 approximately 2,400 accounts were affected out of the 232,000 enrollments in 2022, so most clients received the proper tax documentation.

However, some customers have spoken to FOX31 and shared what they have experienced ahead of the tax deadline on April 18.

Tom Major told FOX31 he knew something was wrong when he tried for over a month to get his 1095-A form.

“I can’t file my taxes,” said Major, who will owe money on his return.

Diane Krueger, who lives near a rural mountain community, said she was unable to properly communicate with the insurer’s website.

“I work from home, I have my office phone connected to my computer,” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to a spokesperson who confirms data errors are behind the lack of tax forms.

A statement provided to FOX31 said, in part, “we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused people who are waiting for their tax forms and deeply regret the errors.”

The statement also references the communication errors, stating, “ … our customer service center was experiencing intermittent issues with ‘we’re closed’ errors that have been fixed as of Friday, March 17.”

The full statement is provided below.

While Connect For Health Colorado is addressing the issues as fast as possible, those who have not yet received a 1095-A form should check their online account on or after April 7.

Customers who have not received a form in their account by that date should contact customer service.

“If I don’t get that form, I’m going to have to file for an extension,” Major said.

Major received a call from a representative Monday night. The Problem Solvers will continue to follow up.

Anyone with questions can contact Connect for Health Colorado at 855-752-6749.



Full statement from Connect for Health Colorado:



Connect for Health Colorado recently identified data errors that delayed the delivery of approximately 2,400 1095-A tax forms (out of 232,000 enrollments in 2022) for plan year 2022. We have produced 1095-A forms for about 1,300 of the impacted accounts so far and are currently working to produce forms for the remaining affected customers as soon as possible.



Those who have not yet received a 1095-A tax form should check their online account on or after April 7, as we continue to make corrections and produce forms. Customers who have not received a form in their account by that date should contact Connect for Health Colorado’s Customer Service Center at 855-752-6749 for further assistance. Customers should consult a tax professional for guidance if they have questions about tax filing.



We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused people who are waiting for their tax forms and deeply regret the errors. For any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Connect for Health Colorado by calling us at 855-752-6749; we’re here to help.

