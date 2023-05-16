WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Westminster church congregation fears more spring rain after last week’s intense storms left their church flooded.

“It was devastating. It was heartbreaking. I cried,” said Sarah Dominguez, whose father opened the doors of the Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church seven years ago.

“We are here for new and growing families, for the elders for the community. This is home,” Dominguez said.

The church sits on a decline where accumulated rainwater still soaks the parking lot and continues to seep into the building’s foundation. Dominguez showed the FOX31 Problem Solvers damaged walls in the basement community rooms.

“This whole entire piece of the wall fell out and water just keeps running,” she said.

Insurance won’t cover full cost of flood

Four inches of water damaged the hallways of the church, and even more water flooded the pastor’s residence next door.

“The whole entire basement, the crawlspace, that was under about 12 inches of water,” Dominguez said.

The church is covered by insurance. But because the flooding wasn’t caused by a broken pipe, the policy won’t cover all of the expenses, which are already at $5,000 just to clear the water and install heavy-duty fans.

Dominguez fears the congregation will not be able to afford the full cost of repairing the damages.

“It is probably going to be a good $50,000-$60,000,” she said. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for repairs.

The congregation is banding together to repair their beloved home in any way they can.

“They dug trenches, they’re ready to do whatever they have to do to support family,” Dominguez said.