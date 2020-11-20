Concert goers left in the lurch as 6-month ticket vouchers expire

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 has canceled countless concerts but Charlie Hunsucker never thought getting a refund or even a credit could be so difficult.

The 66-year-old paid $213 dollars for four tickets to see The Who at the Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) on May 22.

He purchased the seats from a ticket broker called Vivid Seats, which he says refused to honor refunds. Instead Vivid Seats offered a coupon worth $213 dollars to see any other show within six months.

An email sent by Vivid Seats obtained by the Problem Solvers reads, “The coupon shall expire on 11/22/2020. Failure to use the Coupon before the expiration date shall result in the forfeiture of the Coupon.”

“They’re hoping that the timeline clicks off and they get to keep the money and they’re not out anything,” said Hunsucker.

His efforts to get a reply from Vivid Seats about how he’s supposed to utilize a coupon for another show, when there have been no others shows in six months, has resulted in meaningless responses from Vivid Seats.

“There could be a whole arena full of people that are in the same boat that I’m in,” complained Hunsucker, who noted the six-month window to utilize the Vivid Seats coupon expires on Sunday.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told FOX31 the scenario Hunsucker describes is not legal.

“If you’re told you can use it during a six-month window when there’s nothing to use it for, that’s the same as we’re keeping your money and giving you nothing and that’s not okay,” said Weiser.

He said consumers who think they’ve been a victim of fraud should file a complaint with his office at www.stopfraudcolorado.gov which is exactly what Hunsucker did.

“It should be embarrassing to the people that sold us the tickets that they don’t want the good will that bring people back to their company by offering refunds,” said Hunsucker.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Vivid Seats on Thursday and was told we would received a reply on Friday. So far, FOX31 is still waiting for a response from Vivid Seats.