Company charges woman nearly $28,000 for one-day car rental

DENVER (KDVR) — Kendra Parris made her way out to Denver for a quick one-day trip to help pre-plan a future vacation, little did she know she’d leave the state with a hefty receipt.

“I jumped onto my credit card statement and saw that they charged me for the one day of my rental at $28,000,” Parris said.

Parris told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she rented a Mitsubishi Outlander from May 25-26 from the Budget Car Rental station at Denver International Airport. She said she took it up to the mountains, putting roughly 100-200 miles on the car.

“They charged me for all the miles on the car and then nearly 3,000 in taxes and additional fees,” Parris said.

The exact amount of $27,826.34 hit Parris’s credit card on the Wednesday. She said just a few days later when a different charge was declined, that’s when she realized how much Budget charged her.

She said she drove back to the rental car return area and dropped the car off with the gas tank filled to the exact amount she picked it up with and was emailed the receipt but didn’t check it right away.

“I’d like to get some answers,” Parris said.

She said she spent most of her Friday trying to get ahold of someone at the Budget office, but she was put on hold for a long time. The Problem Solvers also made calls and waited on hold for 30 minutes until someone finally answered.

The Problem Solvers reached out to a spokesperson for the company. They responded with a statement:

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. After reviewing the rental transaction, it is apparent there was an error and we have refunded the customer entirely. We will reach out to the customer to resolve.”

Parris said that after the FOX31 Problem Solvers had a conversation with the company, she finally heard back from Budget.

They sent her an emailing confirming a full refund, which they had to split into four credits.

“Again, we apologize about the frustration and inconvenience this matter has caused you,” the company told her.

Parris stated she will use Budget again in the future.

“I promptly freaked out. I thought they charged me for the entire price of the vehicle,” Parris said.

She said she is satisfied that it was all a simple mistake, but she wants to caution other travelers to be aware and check their receipts before jumping on that next flight.

“For a lot of people, if the timing had been different, this could have been a disaster. Their automatic payments that wouldn’t have gone through,” Parris said.