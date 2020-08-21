Colorado’s unemployment office sees backlog of appointments

DENVER (KDVR) – If you’re looking for an answer from Colorado’s Labor Department, you may have to wait a few weeks according to the state’s unemployment office.

“I’ve sort of scrapped things together here and there – considered donating plasma,” said Calista Fowler a 23-year-old Colorado State University student who lost her job when the pandemic hit.

Fowler told the Problem Solvers she made a mistake when she filed and still hasn’t received benefits.

“My frustration lies in the lack of communication,” she said.

Fowler told us that when she called to get an appointment with the unemployment office she was given a time on Oct. 7.

“It was an emotional moment because I was like, ‘I can’t wait until then. I’m going to have a job at that point. Will unemployment even help me anymore because I have a job and they’ve taken this long already?'” asked Fowler.

The Problem Solvers continue to receive emails and phone calls from people who have hit a snag with their claim.

Meanwhile, Cher Haavind with the labor department said they keep trying to solve the issues.

“We went from 400 claims in a day to 28,000 in a day,” she said.

Haavind told us claims are back dated to ensure people get the funds they qualify for and that they are opening new appointment slots so people don’t have to wait so long for help.

“We changed our staffing capacity. This week we’ve opened up 3,700 slots,” said Haavind.

The state admits the openings do not help people with appointments in October. Those filers cannot sign up for the newly created slots since the current system shows they already have an appointment.

Havvind explaind the state is working to fix that and will send computer generated phone calls to inform people many of their issues can be handled online with a virtual agent.

That is small consolation for a college student who is struggling to get by.

“I needed money four months ago when it was owed to me,” said Fowler.

Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.4% in July, a three percentage point improvement from June according to data from the state.