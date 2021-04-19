Colorado’s safest cities in 2021. Is your community on the list?

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a new list out highlighting Colorado’s safest cities based off of data provided by the FBI.

Out of the top 20 cities on the list, a good chunk are spread out along the Interstate 25 corridor.

It should come as no surprise that many of these cities are smaller communities, compared to cities the size of Denver.

But the data compiled by the FBI and provided to the Problem Solvers by SafeWise.com, shows there are certain things these cities have in common.

The city of Frederick in Weld County came in at number one. Milliken was second and the community of Severance clocked in at third.

According to SafeWise.com, what a majority of these safest cities have in common are certain socio-economic factors such as local governments that take pro-active steps towards safety and security in their communities.

“Especially in the cities ranking highest on our list in Colorado. We find that those crime rates were quite low. Like you talked about, Frederick ranking it at #1 on our list. That city actually had ZERO violent crime incidents in the last year — which is an incredible number and it’s really remarkable,” Andrew Hull with SafeWise.com said.

Number 8 on the list is Castle Rock, 15 is Parker and rounding out the 20 safest city in Colorado is Littleton.

The data goes on to show, of the violent crimes that did occur in Colorado over the past year, there were more rapes than robberies — accounting for about 18% of all violent crimes in Colorado.

It goes on to highlight 30% of Coloradans use some form of personal protection.

But when it comes to the number one crime Coloradans fear becoming victims of most right now, this one might catch you off-guard:

“It was package theft! Package theft! It makes sense though, given a quarter of Colorado residents experienced package theft in the last year. One in four!” Hull said.

Overall, Coloradans are less concerned about safety in all categories than the rest of the nation.

For a closer look at the list, click here.