Colorado women in their 20s getting preventive Botox in record numbers

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a growing trend among women in their 20s and 30s in Colorado who are looking to get preventive Botox.

The popularity of preventing wrinkles later on in life started well before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, area plastic surgeons say the procedures are on the rise more now than before.

Preventive Botox, also nicknamed ‘Baby Botox’, helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles before they become set in stone.

“I think the one thing that is important to remember is Botox in itself will only prevent dynamic wrinkles. Your forehead wrinkles, etc. Those are probably be the ones that get addressed by that. But you know, all the other wrinkles we get are really related to aging, probably diet, sun exposure, so really a skin care regiment is going to be probably the most important – even more important than preventive botox – is early on to really practice the use of sunscreen,” said Dr. David Mathes, Professor and Chief of the Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at UCHealth on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

Botox is incredibly popular here in Colorado and across the nation among millennials.

Research from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows between 2000 and 2019, Botox injections spiked 878%.

When you look at the data even closer, you’ll see in 2019 about 20% of all Botox procedures involved patients between the ages of 20 and 39.

In the Denver metro-area, plastic surgeons at UCHealth say about 11% of their patients are in that age range, which is a big increase from the last couple of years.

It’s not just preventive Botox receiving attention from millennials.

Here in Colorado, doctors are seeing plenty of younger adults do a Botox/Filler combo.

“It’s certainly completely safe. There’s no major downside. I guess the only thing it will do is – it’s certainly going to lower your brow position, just because as you can imagine if you stop the muscle from the front, it will lower your eyebrow position slightly,” said Dr. Mathes.

For that very reason, it’s always important to receive Botox from a professional you trust. It’s never a good idea to have a neighbor or friend do it for you who doesn’t have any experience.

The average cost for preventive Botox runs anywhere from a couple hundred bucks to $1,000 (depending on how many units you need).