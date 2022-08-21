DENVER (KDVR) — Law enforcement impersonation scams are among the top schemes being investigated as scammers continue to seek more opportunities to target victims for financial gain.

The Colorado State Patrol released a warning about criminals posing as law enforcement and asking for donations for police charities.

Sgt. Troy Kessler tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers, “We are an agency that people trust and we rely on that trust to do our jobs. So, when someone breaks that or misrepresents us potentially hurting our name it is serious.”

Kessler urges residents to remember that CSP will never cold call anyone to ask for donations.

If you want to support law enforcement, visit validated organizations like the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation.



Kessler said anyone who receives a call requesting donations should hang up and report the call.