Colorado spent millions on highway debris cleanup in 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — A local driver is calling on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after debris flew out of a truck smashing into his windshield on the interstate, costing hundreds to replace.

Driving on Interstate 25 by Park Avenue, David Beauman recently found himself fending for his life behind the wheel when a piece of debris came flying out of a truck in front of him.

“It really shook me,” Beauman said, adding, “It was big enough to not only shake the entire car, but hit the windshield so much to the point where the debris impact left glass remnants all on the front dash of my vehicle.”

Replacing that windshield cost him nearly $400. However, Beauman managed to make out a license plate and company name printed on the truck the debris came from.

Two weeks after getting in touch with the company, he called the Problem Solvers saying he was promised a check but felt he was getting the runaround waiting for it.

“It’s very debilitating and it makes you feel like you’re losing, especially when you come to work everyday only to be set back a week in pay because you have to buy a new windshield,” Beauman said.

Problem Solvers were able to contact the company and obtain proof his check is indeed in the mail.

On a state level, we found out this very situation is costing taxpayers big time.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is constantly removing trash for the safety of the traveling public. The numbers from the 2020 fiscal year include close to $8 million spent in debris and litter removal statewide. About $3.5 million of that came from cleaning up the Denver metro area and surrounding counties.

“The things we’ll see often are ladders, mattresses, buckets and items like that,” CDOT spokesperson Presley Fowler said.

A study from AAA found nearly 37% of all deaths in road debris crashes resulted from the driver swerving to avoid hitting an object.

According to this same study, more than one in three crashes involving debris happens between 10 a.m. and 3:59 p.m.