Colorado school quarantine guidelines a concern as full-time in-person learning nears

DENVER (KDVR) — As several Colorado school districts announce plans to bring students back to the classroom full time, parents are questioning the current quarantine protocols.

In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance saying quarantines could be reduced from two weeks to seven or 10 days. However, parents tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers it is still not enough when their kids are out 30 days or more.

Susan Hall’s daughter Zoe is in seventh grade. For the past six weeks, she’s been in a hybrid system where she goes to school for in-person learning several days a week.

“It has been frustrating because in the six weeks she’s been quarantined three times, ten days each time,” Hall said. “So she really hasn’t been back more than a total of a few days.”

Hall says her daughter has not shown any COVID symptoms or tested positive through each exposure period.

“They are sanitizing when they are going in classes and out of classes, the desks are being sanitized, they wear their masks consistently and they aren’t even near each other so being exposed to me isn’t really being exposed,” Hall said. “For them to have to leave for 10 days when they aren’t truly being exposed is ridiculous.”

Problem Solvers looked at how other states are handling school exposures.

In Utah, exposed students and staff do not have to quarantine at all. If they aren’t experiencing symptoms and if both they and the positive person wore masks at the time of exposure.

Ohio considers masks enough too along with the schools’ prevention policies, if it happens in a classroom and if social distancing is maintained.

FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the state and Tri-County health to see if Colorado is considering these same factors to change quarantine guidelines.

“Not at this point,” Tri-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Disease Control Branch Director Jennifer Chase said. “Of course, we still recommend social distancing in the classroom as it shows to reduce the transmission of COVID, but it is not foolproof so we can’t rely on those measures to reduce quarantine or waive a quarantine period.”

TCHD says the state is laying out guidelines that counties and schools are following.

“I think Colorado needs to revisit the guidelines they are following right now because these kids are truly safer in school than I am going into King Soopers,” Hall said.

Problem Solvers are waiting for a response from the state.

TCHD says with COVID-19 variant exposures, it now plans on requiring a 14-day quarantine period for exposures.