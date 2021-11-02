Are you a Colorado renter dealing with heat issues? Here’s what to do

DENVER (KDVR) — As the temperatures drop in Colorado, the FOX31 Problem Solvers are receiving complaints from apartment residents enduring heat and hot water problems.

“Not only am I cold to fall asleep, the next morning I’m so cold, I sometimes can’t even shave,” one resident at the Advenir at Cherry Creek North property told the Problem Solvers. The resident said he and other residents are not getting proper updates regarding how soon the heat and hot water will be repaired.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Advenir’s local management and corporate headquarters and were not provided with a comment.

The Problem Solvers learned the heat had been repaired by Tuesday evening.

Colorado tenants rights for heat, hot water

FOX31 asked tenant rights attorney Jacob Eppler about what renters can do when repairs have not been completed in a timely manner.

“The landlord has to send the tenant, within 24 hours, some kind of written statement and the steps they’re going to take,” Eppler said.

“If they don’t fix it in five business days, the tenant has the ability to end their lease without penalty in 10 to 30 days,” Eppler said. “They also have an ability to sue the landlord for a violation of the implied warranty of habitability, a cold apartment, things of that nature.”

Make sure everything is in writing

Other options include making a deal with the landlord for space heaters, footing the bill for a hotel room or reduced rent.

Legal experts emphasize that renters must submit their complaint to management in writing and keep a record of all communications.

Renters should not withhold rent without going through proper legal channels.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides guidelines on tenants’ rights.