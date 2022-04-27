DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has the second-highest number of people working remotely in the country but ranks as the 29th “best state to work from home” according to a new study from WalletHub.

“Just looking at the retail price of electricity, it is higher in Colorado than in other states,” WalletHub Consumer Analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “When you look at Wi-Fi, cyber security, those things are a little bit harder to come by, as well. Especially, with how mountainous Colorado is. Some spots are just not as good as others if you want full access to internet.”

Experts estimate about 20% of the American workforce is now remote. The WalletHub study analyzed available jobs, cost of living and Wi-Fi access in its “Best States to Work from Home” study. Our neighboring state Utah however, ranked 6th.



“There were more remote opportunities and we did see people flock there during the peak of the pandemic,” Gonzalez said.

Experts say as more people look for fully remote or hybrid work, it’s contributing to more open jobs, known as the Great Resignation.



“People want that remote work environment,” Gonzalez said. “If they aren’t getting that they’ll wait or they’re going to look elsewhere, not only when it comes to companies but entire fields of work.”