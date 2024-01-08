LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A Longmont man who built a large online following with his YouTube channel called Colorado Ped Patrol is facing a rash of his own troubles, legal and otherwise.

Tommy Fellows said his operation is dedicated to catching pedophiles, after luring would-be pedophiles through an online interaction into a sting that he livestreams.

But the Weld County Sheriff’s Office told the FOX31 Problem Solvers it will no longer work with the 42-year-old. YouTube also confirmed it has deplatformed his original channel as well as taken down new channels he’s created to evade the ban.

Separately, Fellows faces a misdemeanor count of child abuse after Weld County detectives said Fellows kicked his two children out of the home and told them not to return.

He also faces a misdemeanor assault case after he was accused of punching a former supporter during one of his YouTube livestreams.

On Dec. 1, he was sued by an Aurora man whose lawsuit claimed Fellows falsely accused him of child exploitation during a live-stream.

YouTube deplatforms Colorado Ped Patrol

When asked why YouTube took down his channel, Fellows initially told the Problem solvers, “I don’t want to answer that.” Later, he acknowledged YouTube told him, “Just said bullying and harassment.”

What a spokesperson for Google, the parent company of YouTube, told the Problem Solvers is, “Our harassment policy prohibits content showing sting operations that are designed to accuse identifiable individuals of egregious misconduct with a minor and law enforcement is not present.”

“They don’t like us catching online predators; I don’t know if that’s a violation,” responded Fellows.

When asked if he had tried to get around YouTube’s ban by appearing on his wife’s channel, Fellows replied, “Sure, sure. I’m going to expose these guys, we won’t stop.”

After the Problem Solvers interviewed Fellows, Google took down his wife’s channel as well.

Are Colorado Ped Patrol ‘catches’ criminally viable?

A year ago, FOX31 reported on how Fellows repeatedly told subscribers online they were donating to a nonprofit enterprise. The Colorado Secretary of State confirmed that wasn’t true, and as of Sept. 30, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has placed the Colorado Ped Patrol business in delinquent status.

But long before that, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office announced it would no longer pursue Fellows’ so-called “catches” for criminal arrests.

“I think it’s a way for him to make money,” said Sgt. David Porter, who leads the investigations division for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Porter told the Problem Solvers that Fellows has bragged online about making dozens of catches in Weld County but doesn’t tell his viewers only one of his catches is being prosecuted by the Weld County district attorney.

The reason, according to Porter, is because Fellows doesn’t provide evidence, even when deputies repeatedly ask for it.

“Request and radio silence. We make a request from Tommy either through email, verbally or on scene, and he will provide partial or altered evidence,” Porter said.

Porter said if Fellows’ true goal was to get pedophiles arrested, he would coordinate with law enforcement before his livestream confrontations, not after.

“I come back to the profit. I think that he wants to have these confrontations. That is part of what is dramatic and that’s part of what kind of fuels this interest in his videos,” Porter said.

Now, Fellows is fueling a new kind of interest because of his own criminal cases.

Criminal cases against Tommy Fellows

On Aug. 22, 2023, Fellows was charged with child abuse. An affidavit obtained by the Problem Solvers includes Fellows’ description of what happened.

“Victim 1 was supposed to be home at 2100 hours, but he didn’t try to go back home until 2200 hours, so he was not allowed to come back to the house. The Defendant stated he kicked Victim 2 out of the house, because he told him to go to bed three times, but he did not listen. The Defendant stated, he doesn’t know what to do so he kicked them out of the house and now they can figure things out.”

In early October, Fellows was back on a new YouTube channel talking about his child abuse arrest to his followers.

“If you’re going to sneak out, get out and don’t come back,” he said. “I said, ‘If you guys sneak out, I’m locking that door. I am locking that door, you will not be allowed back in. If I go to jail, I go to jail; you will not come back in.'”

On Aug. 29, Fellows was arrested on misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching a former supporter of his during one of his livestreams.

The victim told the Problem Solvers he once traveled to Oklahoma with Fellows on a “catch,” but like some of Fellows’ former supporters, became disillusioned with his conduct. The man told FOX31 he showed up at Fellows’ door hoping to have an adult conversation about the tactics but got punched instead.

Fellows told the Problem Solvers he punched the man because, “Hey, somebody comes to your house, after a pretty, pretty argumentative fight, I’m protecting my family.”

Porter, the Weld County sergeant, said Fellows’ behavior is an example of why the sheriff’s office is not comfortable working with him.

When asked if Fellows comes close to crossing the line when it comes to harassment, reckless endangerment and even false imprisonment with some of his catches, Porter said, “I think that happens far more often than not.”