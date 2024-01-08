LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Adam Niman admits he put himself in a bad situation.

On Sept. 19, 2022, he was featured on the Colorado Ped Patrol YouTube Channel as a would-be predator in a “catch” streamed live online.

In the video, Tommy Fellows can be seen chasing Niman while yelling, “Hey, I know where your wife is, I know where you live. Hey bro, I don’t have to call the police If you stop.”

After a short foot chase through some bushes, Fellows can be seen falling backward in a culvert after Niman turns around and points a knife at Fellows, who screams, “I’ll stop, I’ll stop, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, just go, just go, go.”

Fellows, the founder of Colorado Ped Patrol, told his online followers that then 32-year-old Niman had been lured to a 7-Eleven convenience store to meet up with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

But Niman wasn’t arrested for internet luring of a minor. Instead, he was arrested on felony menacing and later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor menacing and received two years probation after threatening Fellows with a knife during the incident.

Sgt. David Porter of the Weld County Sheriff’s Office told the Problem Solvers some of the tactics used by Fellows and the Colorado Ped Patrol can “absolutely” be dangerous.

Porter said his deputies didn’t have evidence to arrest Niman with internet luring because Fellows didn’t coordinate with deputies or share evidence ahead of time and instead put himself in a dangerous situation.

“People, including people who are suspected of these types of crimes, can react violently,” Porter said.

Harassment, doxxing of Colorado Ped Patrol ‘catch’

Regardless of how the online followers of Colorado Ped Patrol feel about Niman, Porter said harassing him online and targeting his family, friends and coworkers crosses a dangerous line.

“Now you have people from the online community that are reacting negatively and doxxing and things like that. It’s extremely problematic,” he told the Problem Solvers.

While Niman denied he intended to meet up with an underage girl, he told the Problem Solvers followers of Colorado Ped Patrol have harassed him relentlessly online and by phone.

“It was always like, ‘You’re a child predator.’ ‘We’re going to kill you.’ ‘We know where you live.’ ‘We’re going to kill you,'” he said.

Niman knows people might not have sympathy for him, but he hopes they have sympathy for his relatives and employer, who he said became online targets by Fellows’ followers.

Unexpected victims after Colorado Ped Patrol streams

Even people with no connection to the Colorado Ped Patrol livestreams can become targets in unexpected ways.

Take the case of a single mom, who lives in Bennett.

During a November “catch,” Fellows targeted a man who lives in a duplex. In the adjoining unit, a mom lives with her parents and 6-year-old son.

“We were getting a lot of people driving by and calling out ‘pedophile, rapist, pervert,'” the mom, whose identity FOX31 has agreed to protect, said.

The mom ended up filing a police report with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after she said her family became collateral damage following Fellows’ online livestream, and in response, extra patrols near her duplex were added. Colorado Ped Patrol followers apparently didn’t distinguish between the man Fellows was targeting and the family who lives in the same duplex.

“I was scared. I was scared for me, my son, my family. And I didn’t want nothing bad to happen to any of us,” the Bennett mom said. “The following day, my stepfather was out and he got called a pedophile while he was out walking our dog.”

Coercion tactics used by Colorado Ped Patrol

In many cases, Porter said Fellows will try to coerce people by promising not to call the police if they talk to him, and in other cases he bullies them with lies.

In one Thornton “catch,” Fellows can be heard telling the suspected pedophile, “You’re live on FOX31 news right now, Rob Low, Rob Low. I’m kidding about that, you’re not live.” Fellows did not clarify that FOX31 does not participate in his “catches.”

In early November, Fellows broadcast a “catch” from a Broomfield Walmart where he ended up pepper-spraying the suspected pedophile, but in the process, viewers can hear a female in the background coughing after she was partially exposed to the spray as well.

It’s not clear if she’s a bystander or a Walmart employee, but her coughing goes on for several seconds.

In a statement, the Broomfield Police Department told the Problem Solvers it doesn’t condone Fellows’ tactics.

“Confronting potential suspects without official law enforcement involvement places individuals at both legal and physical risk,” the statement from Broomfield police said.

Critics react to Colorado Ped Patrol

Fellows’ conduct is why a number of online critics make fun of him and the Colorado Ped Patrol on their YouTube Channels.

“I’ve never visited his house. I’ve never called him. I only mock him and his well-known lies online,” said James Thompson, one of Fellows’ most vocal critics.

Fellows told a Weld County judge that Thompson’s online satirical videos about the Colorado Ped Patrol included a death threat, which convinced the judge to grant Fellows a permanent protection order against Thompson.

Thompson told the Problem Solvers he has never made a death threat toward Fellows, and the judge’s decision ignored his First Amendment rights and allowed Fellows to weaponize the legal system against one of his critics.

“He wants to silence everybody that is speaking out against him. And the reason there are so many people speaking out against him because he goes online every day begging for money, pretending to be a big superhero predator catcher,” Thompson said.

Porter said Fellows might make money from his online subscribers and donations, but he’s not helping law enforcement catch predators.

“It’s not having the end goal. It’s not having the stated end goal. It’s only providing a dramatic thing for people to watch,” the Weld County sergeant said.