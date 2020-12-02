Colorado mother expected to plead guilty in 5-year-old daughter’s meth overdose death

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned the mother of a 5-year-old girl who died from a methamphetamine overdose is expected to plead guilty Thursday morning to second-degree murder.

Stephanie Alvarado, 27, has signed a guilty plea that recommends 16 to 48 years in state prison. The deal is expected to be approved by a Garfield County judge in Glenwood Springs at Thursday’s arraignment hearing.

Sophia Larson died Dec. 11, 2019 after drinking from a water bottle laced with meth, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

Prosecutors say Alvarado waited hours to take her daughter to the emergency room, even though she saw her 5-year-old hallucinating after drinking from a bottle she didn’t know was laced with methamphetamine.

Originally, Alvarado faced five charges, including murder in the first degree/extreme indifference and child abuse causing death.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors in the Ninth Judicial District will dismiss the original counts and charge Alvarado with second-degree murder.

A sentencing date is expected to be announced at the end of Thursday’s arraignment hearing.

FOX31 originally reported story when Alvarado was charged on Jan. 30, 2020.