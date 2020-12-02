Colorado mother expected to plead guilty in 5-year-old daughter’s meth overdose death

Problem Solvers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned the mother of a 5-year-old girl who died from a methamphetamine overdose is expected to plead guilty Thursday morning to second-degree murder.

Stephanie Alvarado, 27, has signed a guilty plea that recommends 16 to 48 years in state prison. The deal is expected to be approved by a Garfield County judge in Glenwood Springs at Thursday’s arraignment hearing.

Sophia Larson died Dec. 11, 2019 after drinking from a water bottle laced with meth, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

Prosecutors say Alvarado waited hours to take her daughter to the emergency room, even though she saw her 5-year-old hallucinating after drinking from a bottle she didn’t know was laced with methamphetamine. 

Originally, Alvarado faced five charges, including murder in the first degree/extreme indifference and child abuse causing death. 

Under the plea deal, prosecutors in the Ninth Judicial District will dismiss the original counts and charge Alvarado with second-degree murder.

 A sentencing date is expected to be announced at the end of Thursday’s arraignment hearing.

 FOX31 originally reported story when Alvarado was charged on Jan. 30, 2020.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories