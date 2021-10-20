Colorado is the 23rd worst driving state in the nation

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report highlights which states have the worst drivers in the nation.

According to analysts at QuoteWizard, Colorado is currently ranked as the 23rd worst driving state in the nation. Last year, Colorado was the 3rd worst state.

Researchers sifted through over two million car insurance quotes to reach this ranking and organized each state based off the following factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

When you break everything down, the data shows Colorado ranks:

33rd for accidents

20th for DUIs

32nd for citations

13th for speeding