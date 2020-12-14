Colorado holiday card makers see spike in sales

DENVER (KDVR) — In recent decades, the greeting card industry has dealt with sluggish sales. But that changed during the pandemic.

With so many people wishing they could be together for Christmas, sending a physical card seems to be one of the best substitute options.

Which is why companies like Hallmark and Paper Source are seeing an uptick in interest.

Same goes for local card makers here in Colorado.

“Especially this year when we’re not with everyone we love, usually. So we’re valuing making the time to sit down and write them a note and it just shows a connection in such a different way than before,” said Lana Effron, owner of Lana’s Shop in Denver.

Since she was a little girl, Effron has always loved making holiday cards.

“I always saw the importance of a hand written letter,” Effron said.

Some of the most popular Holiday Cards being scooped up in Colorado are pandemic themed, according to Effron.

Effron’s ‘Bye Bye 2020’ card has been a top seller for her shop this year.

But if you’re not interested in buying a card, there are plenty of options when it comes to making one.

Watch this video for some helpful tips from Effron: