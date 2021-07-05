DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Better Business Bureau shows Colorado has the 4th most rental scams per capita.

The BBB Scam Tracker data was analyzed by North Star Inbound for the popular website ApartmentGuide.com.

It revealed Colorado has lost $33,561 in rental scams since 2015 and on average, Colorado residents lose $578 per scam.

“The rental scams reported in 2020 were higher than any other year that we analyzed. And we think migration probably played a role in that. [Colorado] was the 8th most moved to state last year,” said Kylie Moore, an analyst who worked on the report.

While the research shows most rental scams are reported in January, it turns out victims lose the most money right now during the summer months.

“We’re not sure what about these months is driving the numbers. It could be something as simple as people are going on vacation and looking to rent a vacation house, but as Summer rolls in and weather changes and gets nicer and companies are going more remote — people have the freedom to move,” said Moore.

Click here to read the full report.