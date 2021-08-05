DENVER (KDVR) — Brand new data shows Colorado has experienced one of the largest increases in auto theft cases in the nation over the last decade.

The research, which was collected by QuoteWizard, found auto thefts are up 58% (since 2010) in the Centennial State.

Colorado roughly sees 384 thefts per 100,000 people, according to the data.

“Why we’ve seen these increases overall is it’s essentially a crime of opportunity. People leave their doors unlocked, criminals can get in there and get their car really quickly. And a lot of the time we’re seeing these vehicles are being parted out. Especially for catalytic converters,” said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst at QuoteWizard.

Overall, VinZant said Colorado has the 3rd highest rate of auto theft in the nation.

According to QuoteWizard, the most popular vehicles currently being targeted by thieves include: Ford Pickups, Honda Civics, Chevy Pickups, Honda Accords, Toyota Camrys, Nissan Altima, Toyota Corollas, Dodge Pickups, GMS Pickups and Honda CRVs.

“So what you’re seeing there really is a large trend – a lot of pickups are getting stolen. That’s really what we’ve seen in the last couple of years, is really shifting from the more mid-sized cars towards more theft related towards big pickup trucks,” VinZant said.

To read more of the report and to learn some safety tips to help better protect your vehicle from thieves, click here.