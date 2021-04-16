Colorado governments work to bridge vaccine gaps through advertising

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Problem Solvers learned that Colorado has an advertising budget of more than $7 million for a new vaccine information campaign. We’re breaking down the budget to find out who is being prioritized in this quest to educate and vaccinate, and how.

From the state to local governments, officials say they are taking a data-driven approach to identify and reach populations with the lowest levels of vaccinations.

“We know our rural communities are falling a little behind, we also know our Hispanic communities are falling behind in vaccination rates, so we are really prioritizing reaching those communities,” Deputy Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Immunization Branch Brandy Emily said.

Denver’s vaccine demographic data shows the following on the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) database:

42% of the City & County of Denver population has received at least one dose of vaccine

54% of the city’s white population has been vaccinated

25% of the city’s Black population has been vaccinated

15% of the city’s Hispanic/Latinx population has been vaccinated

Denver’s chief marketing officer Jenny Schiavone told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the city spent $100,000 on paid advertising for the first wave of the “Worth It” campaign.

“We have another $100,000 to $200,000 that we’re launching now into the marketplace over the course of the next few weeks,” Schiavone said. “A lot of that is funded by the federal government.”

Awareness ads and testimonial videos are both in Spanish and English in Denver, Jefferson County and the state’s latest outreach efforts.

“We are also using that same sort of targeting on social media using zip codes and ethnic geographical information,” Schiavone said.

Phones are another community outreach lifeline for the state and Jefferson County.

“We have stood up an outbound call center which is reaching out to communities to get people to sign up for appointments,” Emily said. “That is available in English and Spanish and other languages as needed.”

“I think it’s our best tool because human contact is the best way to go in situations like this, not only to people come to the appointment on time, they also feel ready,” Jefferson County’s Whole Community Inclusion Program Manager Paulina Erices said.

Erices said her Whole Community Inclusion team has found being flexible is the best way to serve underserved communities through the vaccination process.

“We have been reaching out restaurant by restaurant telling them we would like to have all of your workers vaccinated and when is a good day for them,” Erices said.

Community members can call JCPH’s COVID-19 vaccine call center at 303-239-7000 and press option 1 for vaccine information.