Colorado educators push to get more 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s an effort underway not only from public health officials but also from educators to get more of Colorado’s children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The plea is directed toward one group in particular: wary parents who are still on the fence.

According to local doctors, we’re at a critical point in the pandemic that could quickly turn around if more parents would get their kids vaccinated; specifically children in the 5 to 11-year-old range.

The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows among 5 to 11-year-olds in Colorado, 37% have received at least one dose of the vaccine and only 28.6% are fully vaccinated.

These figures are lower than what experts had hoped for at this point in the pandemic.

Teachers and administrators across the state have been stepping up to provide wary parents with factual information about the effects COVID-19 vaccines have on children.

“Primarily teachers are worried because they know kids primarily need to be in the classroom. But they also know if a majority of kids in the classroom are not vaccinated, there will be children who become sick with COVID and make their classmates sick and they’ll have to go back to online learning. And that’s a real concern for teachers and principals and parents. So if you’re really concerned about not going back to online learning — get your children vaccinated. That’s the most effective tool we have to prevent that,” explained Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Reginald Washington.

According to Washington, given Colorado’s large number of 5 to 11-year-olds who haven’t been vaccinated, it’s leading to adults — including more susceptible older Coloradans — getting infected, who in turn are dealing with more dire circumstances.

Experts say it’s not just misinformation making parents wary, there are other variables at play.

Data from analysts at QuoteWizard surveyed vaccine-hesitant parents in Colorado and found the following:

50% are concerned about side effects

35% say they’re not sure if their children need the vaccine

21% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe

8% just don’t believe in the vaccine at all

To help provide misinformed parents with accurate information about how the vaccine impacts children, the American Academy of Pediatrics has put together this info.