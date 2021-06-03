Colorado destination communities can apply for $10K tourism grants

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s destination communities who are in need of a little financial assistance to help make up for pandemic losses have a few weeks left to apply for some grant money being doled out by the State Tourism Office.

It’s part of the state’s Restart Destinations Program, which is meant to drive a faster recovery for towns and cities across Colorado.

During the pandemic, the Colorado Tourism Office was awarded a $2.4 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance Program Grant.

Up until June 17, destination communities across our state looking for financial help to boost their tourism numbers can apply for $10,000 grants.

The grants also come with a full-day recovery workshop to convene local tourism stakeholders, as well as 75 hours of customized technical assistance to help implement new tactics.

“In addition to developing the strategic plan we also have a suite of industry programs coming online that will help our industry partners support adoption of the recommendations in the plan,” said Andrew Grossman, Director of Destination Development with the Colorado Tourism Office.

According to the latest state data, total Colorado traveler spending in April 2021 was $1.5 billion, which is down 19% from April of 2020.

Because of that, officials say these grants really could help a lot of destination communities out; especially those who had their tourism budgets slashed during the pandemic.

“It has varied across the state, as we’ve seen, the impacts of COVID-19 materialize in different ways. I’d say for the CTO (Colorado Tourism Office) we took about a 36%-40% budget cut,” said Grossman. “We’ve had other partners, specifically in the Front Range, that have lost close to 50% of their budget last year”.

The $10,000 grants will be given to 32 unique destinations and 20 different industry associations spread out across our state.

So far, the state has received 27 calls from different communities over the last few weeks about 5 to 7 partners separately.

If your community is interested in applying for one of the grants and assistance, click here.