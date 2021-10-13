Colorado cancer patient fights for ski pass refund

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Steamboat Springs snowboarder, facing the fight of his life against cancer, provides words of inspiration to the world. Gil Basilio says simply, never give up.

The Steamboat Springs resident usually snowboards no less than 70 days a year.

“You’re out there making turns and just makes you forget about any of your problems” he said.

Basilio told the Problem Solvers his days on the slopes will not be the same this year, a painful reality that he bravely faces.

“Getting your gear ready in the morning, the excitement to go ride and just spend time with your friends is what I’m going to miss the most,” he said.

Basilio’s stage four cancer has spread from his lungs to his shoulder, neck and skull.

“I was in shock. I live a pretty healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Basilio said the diagnosis has made a great impact on his perspectives on life.

“Started to dawn on me there’s all these little things that I’m not going to be able to participate in anymore,” he said.

Basilio contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers when he was refused a refund for his ski pass, which cost nearly $1,000.

“I was shocked at first because I thought at a minimum they would at least refund me something if you’re not going to use it,” he said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Ikon, explaining the situation.

Top management responded, reaching out to Basilio personally.

“They were willing to make an exception and (said) they hope I get better and maybe I will be able to be on the slopes one day again,” he said.

Basilio is grateful for the company’s concern expressing, “I’m very thankful and it made my day and it’s just one less ball of stress that I have to deal with.”

Basilio is undergoing chemotherapy in Steamboat Springs. An inspiration to all, he is strongly fighting for the chance to get on his board and ride the slopes once again.

Basilio didn’t have insurance on his pass purchase, Ikon’s Adventure Assurance program provides a full credit for purchase price of an unused pass under certain circumstances. You can find more information on the Ikon website.