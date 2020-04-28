Colorado businesses hoping to get much-needed help during second wave of PPP loans

DENVER (KDVR) — More money is now available for struggling business owners as Congress approves another $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce tells FOX31 the first $350 billion in loans helped 42,000 small businesses in Colorado.

Rob Murry, the owner of Plant To The Plate Restaurant in Fort Collins, says the support can’t come soon enough. He took a risk starting the business 10 months ago, but the coronavirus pandemic turned it into more of a risk than he expected.

“It kind of freaked me out, kind of scared me. We don’t have a drive-thru window or anything like that,” he said.

The father of three says holding on financially has been tough.

“How are you going to pay rent at home, how are you going to take care of the kids?” he asked.

It is a common concern of thousands of Colorado business owners on the brink of closing down because they did not receive a PPP loan from the government before funding ran out.

A new injection of money is focused on businesses classified as truly small, minority and veteran owned.

Kelly Brough, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers “it means people don’t have to file for unemployment, you can keep an employer viable and you can keep the company running.”

Brough says it is still important to apply as soon as possible due to the backlog in applicants.

Check to see if your business is qualified with the Small Business Administration first here.

Qualified businesses must then meet the requirements of a lending institution. Your bank may require you to have been a customer since a certain date or be in operation for a specific amount of time.

Different banks may provide other options.

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce has a list of local lending institutions participating in the program here.

Murry says friends set up a GoFundMe page to keep the restaurant afloat until he can receive assistance, something he hopes to pay forward one day.

“The amount of love and support I’ve got is just overwhelming,” he said.