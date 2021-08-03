Coloradans experiencing a return of ‘Pandemic Anxiety’

DENVER (KDVR) — As the delta variant continues to spread across our state, many Coloradans are experiencing a return of ‘pandemic anxiety’.

It’s something impacting the mental health of both kids and adults.

“We need to be able to have some control over our sense of well-being,” explained Dr. Justin Ross, a clinical psychologist at UCHealth.

Experts say the potential for required mask mandates and an uncertainty over the delta variant are contributing factors.

This sort of stress, as we’ve experienced several times over the last 18 months, can lead to feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, and frustration, according to clinical psychologists.

“It really preys on what we call ‘psychological safety’. We need psychological safety just to do about anything in our lives,” said Dr. Ross.

Giving yourself permission to recognize everything you’re feeling and experiencing is completely normal is crucial, according to Dr. Ross.

When it comes to healthy ways of coping with stress and anxiety, experts suggest the following: get plenty of sleep, exercise regularly, avoid alcohol, tobacco and other drugs (since they can alter your mood), make time to unwind and to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.

“What can you do right now to maintain your health and your well being? Get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands, be careful about your social engagements with others and if we do those things collectively — then hopefully we’re moving forward in the right direction,” Dr. Ross said.

