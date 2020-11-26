Coloradans can apply for help with heating bills during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) helped more than 76,000 households last year with heating bill expenses. The 2020-2021 application process just opened this month with a 10% increase in residents requesting assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One struggling salon employee tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers, “How are you supposed to figure out how to navigate a pandemic, get food on the table, pay all of your bills?”

LEAP Manager Theresa Kullen tells FOX31 the LEAP website provides qualification and enrollment information.

“The winter heating bills can get very high for people who are struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

To qualify for assistance, a household’s monthly income must fall within 60% of the state median income level, $2,619 or less for a single resident household and $5,038 or less for households of four.

Applicants must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord. The home must include a Colorado resident and at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S.

Applications and assistance are available through April 30.

Safety guidelines are in place to keep employees and applicants safe.

“They don’t even have to leave their home to apply for our program,” Kullen said.

Other benefits can include repairs and replacement of a home’s primary heating system. For application questions, information about eligibility or the LEAP program, visit www.colorado.gov/cdhs/leap.