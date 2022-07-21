DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Thomas Powell?

The Aurora Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a murder that happened in August of 2007.

The owner of Phat Mart at 1060 S. Sable Blvd. told police that Thomas Powell, 30, left his business and about one minute later, he heard a gunshot.

Police said that Powell ran to 1026 S. Sable Blvd. after he was shot and then he collapsed.

He was taken to Aurora Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police said they found no weapon, witnesses, or a motive for the shooting.

Now nearly 15 years later, Powell’s murder remains unsolved.

If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

Since 1981, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has cleared 5,270 cases and awarded $1,259,150.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com :

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.