FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — There are thousands of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who killed Jessica Rose Bejarano?

On April 6, 2007, 25-year-old Jessica Rose Bejarano was found dead in her home. Bejarano was the mother of two. It has been reported that her children witnessed her murder.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said that Bejarano’s case remains open. They released the following statement to FOX31:

“The CBI remains committed to solving the Jessica Rose Bejarano homicide, along with other cold cases currently being investigated by members of the Bureau. With regard to the Bejarano investigation, there is no new information to share, and there have been not arrests made in the case to date. That said, the CBI team continues to review the case, but the key is for a member of the public to come forward with that critical piece of information to help us solve this case. In the meantime, the CBI has utilized billboards and even an entry in the Cold Case Playing Card deck as a way to keep Jessica’s story in the eye of the public.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation Cold Case Task Force put up a billboard on I-25 last summer in hopes that a passerby might recognize the photograph of Bejarano and call police.

Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigations

The CBI also made an entry in the cold case playing card deck as a way to keep Bejerano’s story in the eye of the public.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Frederick Police Department or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in our state.