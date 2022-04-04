DENVER (KDVR) — There are thousands of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Where is Terri Ackerman?

Terri Ackerman has been missing from Lochbuie since Aug. 24, 2018.

She was reported missing from her home in the 100 block of Poplar Street by her husband, Delbert Ackerman.

Ackerman’s husband told police she was sleeping in her bed at 5 a.m. before her husband left for the day. Her personal belongings, including her cellphone, wallet, and car were found at her home.

It is unknown if Ackerman left home with anyone or how she traveled.

Police said Ackerman’s husband told them she was upset the night before she went missing and she could no longer babysit her grandchildren.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds. She has reddish brown hair with tattoos up her right arm.

Anyone with information about Ackerman’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Lochbuie Police Department at 303-659-1395.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in our state.