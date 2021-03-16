Clearing parking lots presents challenge amid freezing temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — With massive amounts of snow still sitting along the side of roads and in parking lots, those living in apartment buildings are having a tough time.

The City and County of Denver’s snow removal policy requires that businesses clear sidewalks immediately after the snow stops falling. Sidewalks at residences must be cleared by the next day.

City inspectors leave a time-stamped notice at properties with un-shoveled sidewalks. Once notified, businesses have four hours and residences have 24 hours before the inspector’s re-check and a potential $150 fine.

Residents can call 311 to report any areas not shoveled more than 24 hours after snow ends.

Renter Asia Boswell tells the FOX1 Problem Solvers, her apartment complex has a long way to go when it comes to getting rid of what this week’s storm left behind.

“There’s kids, there’s elderly, one of my neighbors is blind — this is a risk,” she said.

The Problem Solvers contacted the complex. Boswell says areas of the lot had been plowed but more precipitation is bound to create slick conditions.

As many businesses work to keep lots cleared amid snow and freezing temperatures, everyone is advised to limit travel and use extra caution when crossing streets and walking on pavement.

The City of Denver issued a statement explaining large plows will remain on the roads into Wednesday to widen travel lanes and provide greater access around schools.