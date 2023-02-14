CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Many Centennial residents are dreading the snowy forecast because there is no requirement for homeowners to clear sidewalks.

Dianna Jerome told FOX31 she is frustrated with the common buildup of snow and ice on the sidewalks in her neighborhood. And for good reason: Jerome sustained a concussion after falling on the ice in January.

“They never cleared it after about two days’ worth of snowing,” she said.

The city’s website explains that businesses are required to clear adjacent areas within 24 hours after the snow stops falling, but that ordinance does not apply to homeowners.

Neither the homeowner nor the city is liable for damages.

“I’m close to $15,000 with having CAT scans and the ER visit,” Jerome said.

Does insurance cover injury from unshoveled snow?

The Problem Solvers reached out to city offices to ask why homeowners are not required to remove ice and snow from adjacent walkways. A spokesperson pointed to their website, which clearly states there is a lack of resources for sidewalk snow removal, but homeowners are strongly encouraged to clear walkways 24 hours after the snow stops falling.

Insurance expert Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners told FOX31 that whether your community has a snow-clearing ordinance or not, your insurance policy should provide protection if your sustain injuries. If you are a homeowner, your policy should provide liability coverage.

“We call it kind of a ‘good faith’ type coverage, and it helps people to prevent being sued for something like that. So the liability coverage would step in if there’s a lawsuit involved,” Alire said.

Jerome told FOX31 that her medical insurance will cover her bills, but she must pay a deductible.

In other municipalities, not clearing sidewalks once the snow stops falling can carry fines, so make sure to review ordinances in your city and county.