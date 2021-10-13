CDOT’s new COtrip app hiccups during first big mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — The first major snow event of the season has some drivers concerned about recent updates to the Colorado Department of Transportation COtrip app and website.

CDOT launched the newly upgraded COtrip system earlier this month after the previous system was in place for roughly 18 years.

A crash along Interstate 70 Tuesday shut down westbound lanes for hours near the Eisenhower Tunnel. At some points, the COtrip app and website showed lanes were open, even as traffic was at a standstill.

“We did have a few issues with it last night,” said Tamara Rollison, CDOT spokesperson. “We are continuing with training, fine-tuning our processes so that we can really perfect the system.”

Rollison said the new system works fine. She said operators are still adapting to the new system, which led to the issues Tuesday night.

“We are making some adjustments in the use of the system and we certainly appreciate patience. I can absolutely guarantee that they have a really good traveler information tool,” Rollison said.