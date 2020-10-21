CDOT working on several projects to add capacity, improve safety on Colorado highways

DENVER (KDVR) — While many are still working remotely due to the pandemic, metro area highways remain busy. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is working on several projects this fall designed to keep drivers safe.

CDOT tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that aging pavement, weather and traffic volume make potholes one of Colorado’s biggest year-round issues.

Denver resident Jay Cook says things got bumpy when he hit a pothole at the area of US Highway 36 and southbound Interstate 25.

“I thought I was going to get a flat at the time,” he said.

CDOT says around-the-clock construction projects are taking place on the I-25 South Gap, Central 70 and the westbound I-70 mountain express lanes, where the new express lane will be open to traffic by the end of this year. CDOT adds that the westbound I-70 express lane will be free through the winter with tolls waived until next spring or summer.

The goal of all projects is to add capacity and improve safety.

Reported potholes are usually repaired within 48 hours but with more than 23,000 lane miles of highway to maintain, CDOT crews can’t find all of them on their own. That’s why it is important that drivers report them online.

If your car is damaged as a result of a pothole or construction project, a claim can be filed under certain circumstances. Drivers should contact the state Office of Risk Management at: 303-866-3848 (outside the Denver metro area call 1-800-268-8092) or visit the state’s website.