CDOT repairs I-270 pothole after multiple drivers report flat tires

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Multiple drivers reported flat tires Tuesday morning after running over a pothole on Interstate 270 westbound near the York Street exit.

Rogelio Munoz says he hit the hole just after 5 a.m.

"I felt a thump and I felt my car sag, so I pulled over and noticed a hole in my tire," he said.

Munoz shared photos with the Problem Solvers showing multiple drivers fixing flat tires at the same time.

"I saw another car pull up and then another, and then it just continued going," he said. "At one point, that whole shoulder along the Exit 1 ramp was getting pretty packed."

Munoz had to get his car towed to a nearby Discount Tire, where business was booming Tuesday.

"At the same tire shop, I ran into four other people there," he said.

As of Tuesday evening, a Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson says at least three drivers have made claims regarding the incident.

"We are aware of the potholes on I-270 and have made temporary repairs with cold mix. We will later make permanent repairs with hot mix, which takes more time and usually involves a longer lane closure we typically do at night. I do not know how many drivers were impacted. Our customer service team received about three calls. Claims can be filed with State Risk Management, which is operated by the state's AG's office," the spokesperson said.

CDOT says potholes are common this time of year due to temperature fluctuations from daytime to nighttime.

Drivers can seek reimbursement through the State Office of Risk Management.

State Office of Risk Management contact information:

· Within the Denver Metro Area: 303-866-3848

· Outside the Denver Metro Area: 1-800-268-8092

· Website