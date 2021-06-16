Caught on camera: man steals woman’s service dog

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Sheridan woman is reaching out for help after her service dog was stolen from her yard.

Kayla DeHerrera tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she is making a difficult adjustment after suffering a head injury.

“I have a plate in my head, hardware throughout my jaw,” she said.

Her hybrid Doberman named Sky has not only been the light of her life but a life-saving necessity, keeping her safe and supporting her daily routine.

“She would never judge me/ She’s always loved me” DeHerrera said.

DeHerrera trained extensively with Sky at the Canines for Independence Organization.

“She knew how to open doors, she knew how to call the neighbors for help,” she said.

DeHerrera showed the Problem Solvers a video capturing a dark, late-model SUV at the home near King and Milan streets just south of U.S. 285.

A man walks onto to the property. Witnesses say the dog later got into the car. DeHerrera said the incident happened after 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Friends and family are offering support. DeHerrera is scraping together enough money to help find her beloved Sky.

“I am offering a $500 reward. That doesn’t even compare to what she’s worth — what she does for me — but that’s all I have right now,” she said.

Now, her days are filled with worry, wondering if Sky is being properly cared for.

With tear-filled eyes, DeHerrera made a plea to anyone with information about Sky’s whereabouts.

“She needs me as much as I need her. Please just give her back,” she said.

A GoFundMe is set up to help find Sky.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheridan Police.