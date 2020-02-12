Castle Rock burglar conning restaurants by pretending to be inspector

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Just like any city, Castle Rock sees its fair share of burglaries. But the burglary spree that happened in the city on Feb. 9 was certainly unusual.

"It's just different because it's not your typical smash-and-grab where someone's throwing a rock through the front door," said Amanda Lane, a detective with Castle Rock police.

Police say a man captured on multiple surveillance cameras showed up a restaurants pretending to be an inspector.

"He's believable. He looks like a regular guy," said Lane.

Once inside, police say he disabled alarms and camera systems and then left, only to return later, after hours.

Police say he burglarized a Tokyo Joe's, a Del Taco, a Fuzzy Taco and Zoe's Kitchen. Police fear he could be scoping out other potential targets since he's been captured on surveillance video elsewhere.

"If someone comes in trying to do an inspection of any sort, someone not already scheduled to be there, contact the fire department or contact police," advised Lane.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, contact Castle Rock police or the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Castle Rock Police need your help in identifying this male who is a suspect in the burglaries that occurred over this last weekend. With any tips or leads, please contact Detective Amanda Lane, alane@crgov.com or 303-663-6145. pic.twitter.com/TJwgdfeEQZ — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) February 11, 2020