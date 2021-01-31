Car thefts skyrocket around Denver metro area during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Every county in the Denver metro area had double-digit increases in auto thefts according to the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force. There is an apparent connection to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Task Force’s 2020 Motor Vehicle Theft report reveals auto theft was on a gradual decline during the first two months in 2020 right before the pandemic. Just as the “stay at home” order went into effect the week of March 15, auto theft started to skyrocket. The report shows the fourth quarter averaged 459 car thefts per week, a 95% increase.

One Denver man tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he was assaulted when he approached a group of men attempting to steal a car. “I said what’s going on and somebody hit me in the face,” he said.

Rick Martinez is happy to have his truck back after it was stolen near Sheridan Boulevard and Colfax Avenue but now it’s missing a catalytic converter, several keepsakes and has a ripped tarp.

“Two-thousand dollars worth of damage to my vehicle probably and they’re probably going to get $30 out of it,” he said.

Even with insurance he’ll pay more than $1,000 for repairs.

“I barely make that in a month that’s why I live in affordable housing,” he said.

Denver police tell the Problem Solvers it’s important to never leave valuables in your car, lock your vehicle, park in the safest well-lit area you can and report all crimes to police.

If anyone observes suspicious activity in or around their building, they can always call 720-913-2000 for non-emergencies. Call 911 for emergencies.