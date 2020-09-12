Car, scooter stolen from Aurora man who struggles to walk

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man who can barely walk had his car stolen with his knee scooter inside.

David Myers tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he discovered his car missing on Wednesday, Sept. 9 near East Mississippi Avenue and South Buckley Road in Aurora.

“The space was empty and I know I parked it there the night before,” he said.

FOX31 obtained video from a nearby Ring security camera showing someone pulling the car out of the parking space and leaving the parking lot.

The car is a 2007 light gray Toyota Prius with a dent on the driver’s side rear fender. The license plate is JNQ-025.

Myers says he worries about being able to travel to receive the medical assistance he needs.

“I worry about getting to my appointments. It’s not like I have a lot of money for Ubers and taxis and buses. I’ll just have to make do,” he said.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help Myers with expenses. 

Anyone with information about the theft should contact Aurora police.

