Car, scooter stolen from Aurora man who struggles to walk

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man who can barely walk had his car stolen with his knee scooter inside.
David Myers tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he discovered his car missing on Wednesday, Sept. 9 near East Mississippi Avenue and South Buckley Road in Aurora.
“The space was empty and I know I parked it there the night before,” he said.
FOX31 obtained video from a nearby Ring security camera showing someone pulling the car out of the parking space and leaving the parking lot.
The car is a 2007 light gray Toyota Prius with a dent on the driver’s side rear fender. The license plate is JNQ-025.
Myers says he worries about being able to travel to receive the medical assistance he needs.
“I worry about getting to my appointments. It’s not like I have a lot of money for Ubers and taxis and buses. I’ll just have to make do,” he said.
A GoFundMe page is set up to help Myers with expenses.
Anyone with information about the theft should contact Aurora police.