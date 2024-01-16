DENVER (KDVR) — The metro area’s deep freeze continues to affect tenants in apartment buildings.

Keeyonna Dashiell told FOX31 that her unit at the Capitol Hill Apartments hasn’t had any heat since Thursday.

“It feels like an igloo in here,” she said.

Dashiell shivered as she answered her front door, rushing to keep more cold air from rushing in.

“Last night, our thermometer said negative 10,” Dashiell said.

Dashiell and other parents FOX31 spoke with are using blankets to keep their children warm and space heaters they purchased over the weekend.

“There’s no heat, nobody’s came to check on us to see if there’s any heat, nobody’s brought any space heaters,” another neighbor said.

Dashiell showed the Problem Solvers a picture of ice forming on the window of another unit.

The Problem Solvers contacted Avail Property Management about how soon repairs to the heating system would be made.

Two repair service workers visited Dashiell’s apartment while FOX31 was there, carefully inspecting the system and working to restore the heat as soon as possible.

Avail Property Management’s corporate office contacted the Problem Solvers on Tuesday night to say the building’s boiler has been fixed, and residents have been provided with hotel rooms for the night, including transportation. Children will receive transportation to school as well.

Residents will have warm homes to return to thanks to the efforts of the maintenance team.