Can’t find your name in the Colorado vaccine database? You ‘are still eligible’ for the lottery, Polis says

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has announced a new series of vaccine lottery drawings, this time for vaccinated children aged 12-17. But the announcement comes as thousands fear they won’t have access to the $1 million grand prize.

For days now, the Problem Solvers have pushed for answers about the state’s vaccine lottery, as we’ve received dozens of tips that people can’t find their names in the state’s computer system to make sure they’re eligible.

So can Colorado handle this new group with thousands of people still having problems finding their name in the system?

Even with these issues, the governor said the state will continue with its plans to draw the names of adults and kids from the state’s vaccine database, the Colorado Immunization Information System.

While providers are supposed to enter the names when people get their shots, other states like Ohio, New Mexico and West Virginia require people to opt into the lottery. We asked the governor if Colorado should consider changing the way people qualify.

“Well, that would create a lot of work for people. We have more than 2.9 million individuals that are being drawn from,” Polis said. “Their name might be spelled wrong or something may be incorrect. They are still eligible. They just might not find their information there.”

Polis is telling families to contact their providers if they do not see their names online.

Polis said children will be entered into the same database some adults have struggled with. Each week, five students will be selected, with the first scholarship winner to be announced next week.

The 25 scholarships will go to randomly selected 12–17-year-olds who are vaccinated. The $50,000 award will go into a CollegeInvest account for the lucky students to pursue higher or technical education now or whenever they choose to.

“The $50,000 in the CollegeInvest account — that will grow by the time they go to college. So, for a 13-14 year old, $50,000 will be $60,000, $65,000 or $70,000 by the time they go to school,” Polis said.