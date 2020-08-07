Camping gear is flying off of store shelves

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re having a difficult time finding a wide variety of camping gear, you’re not alone.

According to outdoor retailers, tents, sleeping bags and camping cooking supplies are flying off of store shelves.

“We’ve seen our sales dramatically increase because of social distancing and people wanting to get outside,” said Chelsea Marquardt.

Marquardt is the vice president of outdoor operations at Outdoors Geek Gear Rental in Denver. The shop rents and sells camping gear.

Given the lack of available activities for people to do this summer, Marquardt says camping’s popularity has increased.

“Especially in the months of June and July and we’ve already seen a big boost in August so far as well,” Marquardt said.

As we entered the pandemic in early 2020, the Outdoor Industry Association reported under half of the U.S. population did not participate in any outdoor recreation.

Marquardt expects sales to be high throughout August.